Health official inspects COVID-19 prevention, control in HCM City
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son visits a residential area in Ward 10, Go Vap district, which is put under lockdown following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on February 10 asked Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City to be ready to admit COVID-19 patients in case of overload in other medical facilities.
The official led the Health Ministry’s special standing team for COVID-19 combat in HCM City to inspect the pandemic prevention and control in the hospital.
They visited treatment, quarantine, check-up and medicine supply areas in the hospital.
Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Director of Military Hospital 175, said the hospital has imposed social distancing and set up a concentration quarantine facility after two COVID-19 patients came to the hospital for medical check-ups.
The hospital also conducted testing for 2,000 people, including its staff members and service providers, he said, adding that test results of those linked to Patients No. 1979 and 2018 turned out negative.
Later the same day, the delegation visited a residential area in Ward 10, Go Vap district, which is put under lockdown following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases./.