Health Five more COVID-19 cases recorded in HCM City, Gia Lai Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 documented one more COVID-19 infection related to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport hotspot, the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said.

Health Vietnam logs one new COVID-19 infection in Bac Giang Vietnam documented one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in the northern province of Bac Giang in the past 12 hours as of 6 am on February 10, taking the national tally from the latest outbreak to 484 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Politics PM meets medical workers ahead of Tet festival Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described doctors and health workers as soldiers who stand at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Health Sixteen COVID-19 cases reported on February 9 Sixteen cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 9, including 13 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.