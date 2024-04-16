The establishment of the ITLS training center stems from the requirement for medical staff joining the United Nations peacekeeping operations to hold internationally recognized trauma life support certifications.

Recognizing this need, the ministry's Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with US partners, has been conducting ITLS training courses and instructor development programs for the Military Hospital 175 staff since 2022.

Following 15 months of training, as of January, Military Hospital 175 already certified 110 individuals, including 34 staff members from the level 2 field hospital No. 5, 47 medical personnel from Military Hospital 175, and 29 others from military units./.

