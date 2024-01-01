Hotline: (024) 39411349
Magnificent beauty of Ho Chi Minh City from above

With an area of over 2,000 square kilometres and a population of more than 10 million, Ho Chi Minh City is the largest economic centre in Vietnam. Its rapid development has laid a foundation for it to become one of the most glamorous cities in Southeast Asia.
  • From above, the urban architecture of Ho Chi Minh City appears both modern and harmonious, featuring numerous impressive structures along the Saigon River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is a classical architectural structure, carrying symbolic significance for the city. The building was constructed between 1898 and 1909 and designed by architect Femand Gardès. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Vo Van Kiet Boulevard (also known as the East-West Highway) connects provinces to the east and west of Ho Chi Minh City, fostering close links between various localities in the key economic region of the south. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Binh Dong Wharf is one of dozens of important ports along the Saigon River canal network. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Ho Chi Minh City is increasingly transforming, with clean and green canal networks testifying to a modern and civilised urban area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

