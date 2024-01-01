Magnificent beauty of Ho Chi Minh City from above
-
From above, the urban architecture of Ho Chi Minh City appears both modern and harmonious, featuring numerous impressive structures along the Saigon River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is a classical architectural structure, carrying symbolic significance for the city. The building was constructed between 1898 and 1909 and designed by architect Femand Gardès. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Vo Van Kiet Boulevard (also known as the East-West Highway) connects provinces to the east and west of Ho Chi Minh City, fostering close links between various localities in the key economic region of the south. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Binh Dong Wharf is one of dozens of important ports along the Saigon River canal network. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ho Chi Minh City is increasingly transforming, with clean and green canal networks testifying to a modern and civilised urban area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)