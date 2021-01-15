Society Spreading warmth amidst cold nights The North region is experiencing the coldest days of winter. Normally at night, everyone would quickly return to their home to avoid the silvering cold. However, there are young people from a volunteer group called “Ấm” (Warm) in Hanoi willing to go outside the streets at night to spread warmth to the homeless.

Society Sending Tet gifts to Truong Sa district The traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) has arrived early for soldiers and islanders on Truong Sa district as ships are crossing rough seas to carry Tet gifts and supplies from all parts of the country to the locality.

Society Winners of National Press Awards on Party building named Winners of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13.

Society Passengers experience first flight by Vietravel Airlines Vietravel Airlines is a rookie in Vietnam’s aviation industry. It provides air travel services and inbound/outbound tours. Its first charter flight from Hanoi to Phu Quoc island city (Kien Giang province) took off on January 7 and returned on January 10.