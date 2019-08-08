Road is flooded in Ea Sup district. (Photo: VNA)

Heavy rain on August 6 and 7 has flooded hundreds of houses and thousands of hectares of crops in Buon Don and Ea Sup border districts in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.The rain and flooding also damaged roads across the districts. Traffic on sections of National Highway No.1 that passes through Ea Huar and Ea Wer communes in Buon Don district was blocked due to high water levels in rivers and lakes.According to Kham Phon Lao, head of Buon Don district’s agriculture and rural development bureau, downpour has created critical losses to Nguyen Du primary school, Cherry Blossom kindergarten, and medical station in Ea Wer commune. Meanwhile, hundreds of houses were submerged, many areas of crops were damaged, and hundreds of livestock were swept away.The district People’s Committee set up a working group to support local people, and evacuate residents to safer places, he said.In Ea Sup district, flooding inundated over 6,000 hectares of crops and 585 houses, and killed 167 cattle and 1,211 poultry. Besides, landslides caused many roads separately blocked. Total losses were estimated at hundreds of billions of VND.Secretary of the district Party Committee Nguyen Thien Van said police, military and youths have been mobilised to accelerate flood relief work, ensuring stable lives for local people.According to Director of the province’s hydro-meteorological forecast station Dang Van Chien, a rainfall of up to 364.4 mm was recorded in Ea Sup, Buon Don, Cu M’gar and Buon Ma Thuot districts from 20:00 on August 6 to 8:00 on August 7.As downpour with an average rainfall of 80-150 mm would hit the districts in the next 12 hours, competent authorities should have rational measures to ensure safety for dams and reservoirs in the localities, he said.-VNA