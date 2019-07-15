Flooding triggered by big rains in Quang Uyen district (Source: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – Heavy downpours in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang from July 13 night to the next day submerged 918 local houses, said the office of the provincial steering committee on disaster response, search and rescue.



Nearly 1,000 ha of paddy and crops were also under floodwater, while many roads were damaged due to landslides.



Quang Uyen district was the hardest-hit locality, with more than 860 ha of crops and 4,500 sq.m. of fish pond inundated, along with three cattle heads killed.



Rising floodwater also submerged several bridges in the district and many intra-roads collapsed, causing traffic congestion on National Road 3.



Local authorities have sent forces to help local residents evacuate to safe places and to ensure traffic flows.



The northern mountainous region is vulnerable to flash floods and landslides triggered by big rains.



Since the beginning of 2019 to mid-June, 23 persons died or went missing in natural disasters, and economic losses were estimated at over 337 billion VND (14.56 million USD).-VNA