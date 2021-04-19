Travel Dien Bien adopts plans to revive tourism After becoming frozen due to the impact of COVID-19, Dien Bien province’s tourism sector is now showing signs of recovery. In the first three months of this year the province welcomed more than 167,000 visitors, which prompted the sector to introduce stimulus packages to attract more tourists post-pandemic.

Destinations Con Dao island home to one of 25 most beautiful beaches worldwide The Bai Dam Trau beach in Con Dao island in Vietnam’s southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been listed among the 25 most beautiful beaches in the world, according to a recent article published by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Travel Vietjet offers promotional tickets celebrating April 30 - May 1 Celebrating the national holidays of April 30 - May 1, Vietjet offers customers an all-inclusive ticket price of only 468,000 VND on all flight routes across Vietnam.

Destinations Lake Na Hang in northern mountainous province Located 110km north of Tuyen Quang city, Lake Na Hang is where Gam and Nang rivers meet. Covering a total area of 8,000ha, the lake is surrounded by primitive forests, creating an imposing landscape.