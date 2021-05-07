PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Technological measures should be stepped up in the pandemic fight, he said, emphasising the importance of observing the Ministry of Health’s 5K message - khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration), plus the vaccination drive.Cities and provinces need to improve their testing, quarantine and forecasting capacity, and put forth scenarios, the PM said, asking them to minimise adverse socio-economic impact of social distancing and seriously follow quarantine regulations.Chinh also urged the Ministry of Public Security to work harder so as to prevent illegal immigration.Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, he said the Government and the committee are making efforts in negotiations to soon acquire more vaccines./.