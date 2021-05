PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the online meeting (Photo: VNA)

The highest priority at this time is to fight COVID-19 and deal with its consequences in order to ensure security and safety as well as the public’s health, and complete the set dual goals, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 7.Speaking at an online working session between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and representatives from ministries and agencies, the PM ordered scenarios to guarantee safety during the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.He said under the Party leadership and with joint efforts of the Government and authorities at all levels and people, Vietnam has basically contained the pandemic.Chinh said the new locally-transmitted infections were partially due to the lax attitude of many localities, authorities, Party organisations and people, plus the long holidays.The leader stressed the need to stay calm and keep a cool head to assess the situation and take suitable methods, thus fulfilling the goals of socio-economic development and COVID-19 combat.