High-speed boat service between HCM City and Binh Duong launched
A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and Cu Chi district through Binh Duong province was launched on July 10 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - A new high-speed boat service between Ho Chi Minh City and outlying Cu Chi district through Binh Duong province has been launched.
Tran Song Hai, CEO of Greenlines DP Technology Co Ltd, the HCM City-based boat operator, said the service is expected to boost waterway tourism besides contributing to the city’s goals to develop waterway transport.
The 78km route takes around two hours one way. It leaves from Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, picks up passengers at Binh Hoa Wharf in Binh Thanh district and Tiamo Wharf in Thu Dau Mot city in Binh Duong, and goes on to Cu Chi.
They will have air-conditioning, television sets, toilets, free Wi-Fi, electrical points for charging mobile phones, and water and snacks.
They will leave Bach Dang at 7:30am and 8:30am daily and Cu Chi at 2pm and 3pm.
A one-way ticket will cost 220,000 VND (9.5 USD) for a full trip, 120,000 VND (5.2 USD) between HCM City and Binh Duong and 150,000 VND (6.5 USD) from Binh Duong to Cu Chi.
Cu Chi, one of HCM City’s most famous attractions, has an immense network of connected underground tunnels.
Binh Duong is home to attractive places like Dau Tieng Lake, the largest man-made reservoir in Vietnam, traditional craft villages and spiritual destinations.
Earlier the Quoc Chanh Company Limited announced plans to launch a new ferry service between HCM City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in September./.