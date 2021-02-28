Business Kien Giang keen to become sea-based economic powerhouse by 2025 Boasting 200 km of coastline and 143 islands, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is striving to branch out its maritime sector and become a sea-based economic powerhouse by 2025.

Business Tan Son Nhat airport to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2030 The Ministry of Transport has approved the addition of a weather surveillance radar station to the detailed plan to expand HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport to both the north and south to serve 50 million passengers per year by 2030.

Business Cargo throughput at sea ports posts positive growth in January More than 62 million tonnes of goods were handled at Vietnam's sea ports in the first month of 2021, up 17 percent on year despite COVID-19.