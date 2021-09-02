Politics Infographic Significant milestones in development of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained significant achievements.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu are paying an official friendship visit to Laos from Aug.9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Infographic 15th-tenure Government has 27 members With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government, under which the Government in the 2021-2026 tenure will have 27 members.

Politics Infographic ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.