Historical values of Declaration of Independence
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam to raise market share of locally-made products
Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.
See more
InfographicSignificant milestones in development of ASEAN
Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained significant achievements.
InfographicVietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu are paying an official friendship visit to Laos from Aug.9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
Infographic15th-tenure Government has 27 members
With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government, under which the Government in the 2021-2026 tenure will have 27 members.
InfographicASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building
The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.
InfographicStep forward to innovate national governance
The projects on national population database and on citizen ID card production, issuance and management have basically completed set targets.