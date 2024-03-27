Historical values of Dien Bien Phu Victory spotlighted
Experts and scholars gathered in Hanoi on March 27 for a conference to spotlight the historical values of the Dien Bien Phu Victory against the French colonists in 1954.
Delegates to the conference pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Lieut. Gen., Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Bao, Director of the Political Academy under the Ministry of National Defence, said that after 56 days and nights, the Dien Bien Phu Campaign concluded with a great success, making a decisive contribution to ending the resistance war against the French invasion, leading to the collapse of colonialism and marking a new step of development of national liberation revolution in the world.
The conference is part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the victory, which aims to affirm the correctness and the vitality of the people-based defence under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, and educate the youth on the glorious revolutionary tradition of the nation.
Editor-in-Chief of Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper Doan Xuan Bo said that although there have been many research, books and conferences on the significance and reasons of the victory as well as lessons learnt from it, many issues about the great victory need to be analysed and summarised.
Participants affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu Victory is the pinnacle of Vietnamese military art.
Colonel Dr. Nguyen Van Truong, head of the Department of Communist Party of Vietnam’s History under the Political Academy, held that the decision to launch the Dien Bien Phu Campaign left many precious lessons for the Vietnamese revolution, which are lessons of staying consistent with the goal of national independence and socialism, maintaining and strengthening the Party's leadership, and promptly grasping opportunities and giving strategic directions to mobilise the nation's strength to win.
These experiences have still maintained their values and been applied creatively in the Vietnamese revolution and the national construction and defence, he stated.
Major General, Dr. Tran Minh Tuan, Vice Director of the Defence Strategy Institute said that the resounding victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign showed the uniqueness of Vietnam’s military art, marking the maturity of the Vietnam People’s Army.
Participants at the event analysed lessons learnt from the victory, including resistance policy, the promotion of the great national solidarity in combination with the strength of the era, the optimising of political and spiritual factors, military science, political and ideological education, and the coordination among armed forces./.