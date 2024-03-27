Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Australian official hails positive developments in Vietnam-Australia relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing of Australia, in Canberra on March 27, during which the Australian official spoke highly of positive developments in the relations between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia foster defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien received newly-appointed Cambodian Military Attaché in Vietnam Maj. Gen. Leang Sovannara in Hanoi on March 27.

Politics Thai scholar credits Dien Bien Phu Victory to sound leadership of CPV Thai scholar Songrit Pongern has attributed Vietnam's achievements, including the historic Dien Bien Phu victory, to the enduring qualities embodied in Ho Chi Minh's ideology and the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.