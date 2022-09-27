A quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos relations for students is hosted by the Vientiane Department of Education and Sports in the Lao capital on September 27. (Photo: VNA)



Vientiane (VNA) – A quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos relations for students was hosted by the Vientiane Department of Education and Sports in the Lao capital on September 27.



Together with music performances, the quiz aimed to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



It brought together students and teachers from the Vietnam-funded Laos-Vietnam, Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane High Schools and Laos-Vietnam Nguyen Du Bilingual School.



Highlighting the special, long-standing relations between the two countries in his address, Deputy Director of the Vientiane Department of Education and Sports Bounthanh Sengmany said he expected through these activities, Vietnam and Laos will reinforce their great ties and step up cooperation in education.



Vu Tu Oanh, Counsellor from the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos, said the event was of significance to educate younger generations on the traditional great friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two neighbours./.