Sci-Tech Vietnamese startups zero in on global solutions to make breakthroughs The Vietnamese startup community has made breakthroughs despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as a record high of more than 1.3 billion USD in venture capital was pumped into startups last year.

Sci-Tech HCM City launches official digital transformation portal Ho Chi Minh City’s official digital transformation portal https://chuyendoiso.hochiminhcity.gov.vn has been put into operation, the municipal Department of Information and Communications said on March 18.

Sci-Tech Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 offers big prize for startups Ten startups in promising new technology areas will receive financial benefits of 10,000 USD each from Qualcomm, and be invited for months of technical and business incubation, the semiconductor producer announced on March 16.