Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry’s Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) launched a campaign on HIV prevention on November 17.



The campaign will run till December 15 with various activities in response to the National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control and 2021 World AIDS Day (December 1). It aims to raise public awareness of HIV prevention and eliminate discrimination related to the disease.



The event is directed by the VAAC with technical and financial support from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the Vietnam Health Development Cooperation Organisation together with other partners.



During the event, the latest HIV countermeasures will be popularised for the public and young people at high risk, including safe and effective therapies such as anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment.



It will also call for health care for all people in a fair manner irrespective of their HIV situation.



The campaign will also feature a music video clip and an art exhibition showcasing 10 works by contemporary artists based on over 1,000 stories about love and lives of people with HIV. The display will open to visitors in District 2, Ho Chi Minh City on December 11-12.



Following the campaign, the CAAV will also launch a similar event to encourage those living with HIV to get vaccinated against COVID-19, fight wrongful information and provide scientific data about COVID-19 vaccines in Vietnam./.