Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 held a ceremony to launch a movement encouraging locals to practice swimming against drowning.Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Mai Ba Hung said the prime target of the movement will be children, calling on schools and parents facilitate their participation.Besides helping participants reduce the risk of drowning, swimming can improve their stature and health in general, the official highlighted.Participants were briefed and guided on popular swimming styles and also first-aid skills to help drowning people.Statistics show that in Vietnam, drowning is blamed for about deaths each ear, 2,000 of them children in rural areas.-VNA