Health COVID-19: New cases stand at 568 on June 12 The Ministry of Health confirmed 568 new infections of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 12, down 142 cases from the previous day.

Health COVID-19: Daily cases down to 710 on June 11 The Ministry of Health confirmed 710 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 11, down 152 cases from the previous day.

Health COVID-19: New cases total 961 on June 10 A total 961 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 9 to 4pm June 10, according to the Ministry of Health.