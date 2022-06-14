Ho Chi Minh City launches COVID-19 vaccine booster drive
The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on June 14 launched a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive simultaneously at many sites across the city.
At a vaccination site at Juki Company in Tan Thuan For-Export Processing Zone, Deputy Director of the Health Department Nguyen Anh Dung again highlighted the importance of booster shots to the prevention and control of COVID-19.
He said besides vaccines, forming a habit of regularly washing hands and wearing face masks will help prevent not only COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases.
According to the department, more than 5,000 people got booster shots in the morning of June 14./.