Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (R) and New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews (Source: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has expressed his wish to boost trade and tourism with New Zealand, particularly the export and import of farm produce.



During a reception in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4 for New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews, Nhan lauded New Zealand’s strength in agriculture, adding that the country has poured 57 million USD into 15 projects in the city, a modest figure compared to potential.



Matthews, for her part, described education as a key field to connect the two countries.



She vowed to reinforce education and trade ties with Ho Chi Minh City for sustainable development of the two countries.



In the afternoon the same day, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong hosted a reception for the Premier of Ontario, Canada Kathleen Wynne.-VNA