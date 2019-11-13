Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festival
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.
The municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on November 13 that the festival, the first of its kind in the city so far, will feature important rituals of the Vietnamese traditional Tet, including a ceremony to erect Cay Neu (a tall bamboo tree), making offerings to ancestors, a ceremony to welcome Giao Thua (New Year’s Eve), and “Chuc Tet” (New Year greeting).
Visitors to the festival will have the chance to experience Tet typical dishes as well as staples of the northern, central and southern regions, while engaging in several folk games such as tug of war and can knockdown.
Trays of traditional dishes for Tet will be prepared by talented chefs who attended the Top Chef Vietnam 2019.
Besides, the Vietnamese market space will be arranged with 100 booths selling essential items for Tet.
According to Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of the Vietnam’s Cuisine Culture Association, the festival will help honour Vietnamese gastronomy and culture.
The festival is expected to welcome more than 40,000 visitors from 10:00 to 21:00 in three days./.