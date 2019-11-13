Culture - Sports Thu Thiem Catholic Church to be preserved as national relic The Thu Thiem Catholic Church complex will be preserved as a national relic under the Cultural Heritage Law, an official said at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on November 12.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer to fight for WBC Australasian title Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao will compete against Australia’s Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in Australia on December 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese blockbuster to be released in Japan Vietnamese blockbuster “Hon Papa Da Con Gai” (Daddy Issues), a production by Japanese director Ken Ochiai, will be in cinemas in Japan next week after its release in the Republic of Korea in September.