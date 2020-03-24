

The project is a music video with lyrics rewritten on the rhythm of Minh Beta’s well-known song “Việt Nam ơi”.



The upbeat melody is expected to inspire people to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by adhere to the Ministry of Health’s health instructions.



Previously, the health sector has introduced a song called Ghen Covy to instruct people to wash hands properly and conduct social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread.



The song made a hit on global media when it was featured on broadcast programmes in several countries like the US and France./.

VNA