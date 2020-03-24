Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee
“Việt Nam ơi! Đánh bay Covid” (literally Vietnam sweep Covid away), a music project by the Ministry of Health and composer Minh Beta has been released recently, leaving audiences with strong impressions.
The project is a music video with lyrics rewritten on the rhythm of Minh Beta’s well-known song “Việt Nam ơi”.
The upbeat melody is expected to inspire people to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by adhere to the Ministry of Health’s health instructions.
Previously, the health sector has introduced a song called Ghen Covy to instruct people to wash hands properly and conduct social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread.
The song made a hit on global media when it was featured on broadcast programmes in several countries like the US and France./.