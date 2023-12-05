At the ribbon cutting ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The first batch of “Dien” pomelos weighing 16 tonnes, part of an order of 48 tonnes, from Luong Son district, the northern province of Hoa Binh, was exported to the US on December 5.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dinh Cong Su affirmed that it is the second year Hoa Binh has exported Dien pomelos, but there is a significant difference compared to December 2022 when only one container was flown to the UK.



He said this year, the province has received orders for the pomelo from several EU countries and three orders from the US, affirming the expansion of export markets and the rapid increase in the export volume of agricultural products from Hoa Binh.

At present, the pomelo tree is becoming a key crop in Hoa Binh. In particular, the area dedicated to Dien pomelos this year has reached over 3,200ha, accounting for nearly 60% of the total pomelo cultivation area and 31% of the citrus tree area in the province. The expected yield of Dien pomelos this year is over 52,000 tonnes, mostly in Yen Thuy, Luong Son, and Kim Boi districts.

Local agencies and localities support pomelo growers, by expanding the areas that are granted identification codes, regularly monitoring food safety and those subject to plant quarantine, enhancing training for farmers and supplying essential supplies for production. Support has also been extended to farmers in acquiring certifications such as VietGAP and GlobalGAP. As the result, the quality of exported pomelos has improved considerably./.



