At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – Leaders of the northern Hoa Binh province and the Republic of Korea’s Ulju county of Ulsan city agreed to sign a friendship exchange agreement during a working session in Hoa Binh on July 3.



Accordingly, both sides will promote prosperity development via multilateral cooperation across economy, education and culture based on the principle of equality and mutual benefits.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Cuu said Korean firms are investing in many projects in Hoa Binh.



According to him, Ulju county and Hoa Binh province enjoy similarities and advantages to establish comprehensive partnership and boost economic growth.



Ulju Country Mayor Lee Seon-Ho, for his part, informed his host of his locality’s economy and culture, saying that similarities will lay a foundation for both sides to foster ties.



He believed that the two localities will open up more opportunities to raise mutual understanding and exchange in the future.-VNA