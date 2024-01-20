Thanks to the local authority’s support, a household in Cao Phong town is able to convert low-value crops into an efficient orchard. (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh has carried out an array of measures to ensure the livelihoods of local ethnic minority groups, thus enhancing the local living standards, under the national target programme for socioeconomic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.



According to Dinh Thi Thao, head of the provincial Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Hoa Binh has spent some 23 billion VND (nearly 939,000 USD) on supporting career transition for local people.



Ethnic people and those with difficult circumstances have received vocational training to start new jobs, helping increase income and sustainably escape from poverty, she said. The poverty rate in areas inhabited by ethnic minority groups during 2021-2023 reduced by an average 2.93% per year, and the poverty rate of communes with extremely difficult conditions fell by an average 6.39% per year.



In the coming time, the province will continue to implement support policies for local residents, branch out transport, healthcare and education infrastructure, and push forward the disbursement of public capital to bolster socioeconomic development in the areas.



Mai Chau district, with 90% of its population being ethnic minorities, has made ethnic affairs work a top priority.

Preferential loans are given to ethnic people in Mai Chau district. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tuan Hai, head of the bureau for ethnic affairs of the district, said the locality has mobilised resources and implemented support policies for ethnic people such as providing housing and farming land, and increasing access to clean water, in a fully and timely manner.



Around 94 billion VND was allocated under the national target programme for construction of resettlement areas and clean water facilities as well as job transition in 2023, he added./.

VNA