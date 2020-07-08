Hoa Hao Buddhism marks 81st founding anniversary
The Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha’s Central Executive Committee held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 8 to mark the sect’s 81st founding anniversary, attended by Buddhists from 18 cities and provinces nationwide.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Representatives from the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, and local authorities were also in attendance.
Nguyen Tan Dat, head of the central executive committee, said Buddhists have promoted the good morals of the religion and joined patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the Party, the State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and other organisations.
They have also accompanied other religions in great national unity, he added.
Nguyen Tiec Hung, President of the Fatherland Front Committee of An Giang province, lauded the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha’s contributions to promoting the tradition of patriotism and national unity.
Hoa Hao Buddhists raised more than 507 billion VND (21.87 million USD) last year for social activities and also contributed over 8.6 billion VND to the fight against COVID-19, with 2.9 billion VND mobilised in An Giang province alone./.