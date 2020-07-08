Society HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-2021 academic year Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Society Winners of Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest honoured A virtual ceremony to honour winners of the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest 2020 was held on July 7 night connecting Hanoi with 10 locations around the world, including Hung Kings' Temple in Phu Tho province and those in Malaysia, Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Slovakia, the US, Canada, Australia, and Nigeria.

Society Foreign NGOs join hands to help Quang Binh clear UXO Three foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are carrying out projects in Quang Binh to help the central province, which is heavily polluted with unexploded ordnance (UXO), detect and clear cluster munitions and other explosives from now to 2022.