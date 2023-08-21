Destinations Discovering the untouched beauty of Pa Khom Bay Pa Khom Bay in Ban Chat Reservoir in Than Uyen district, Lai Chau province, is referred to by local people as a “miniature Ha Long Bay” in the northwest region thanks to its wild and majestic beauty.

Videos Cuc Phuong named Asia’s leading national park for fifth time Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination near Hanoi, has been named “Asia’s Leading National Park” by the World Travel Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

Travel Tuyen Lam Lake - Outstanding tourism area in Asia-Pacific The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area in Da Lat city, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, became Vietnam’s first UNESCO-recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific tourism area and was the only one in Asia to be so honoured in New Delhi on August 3.

Videos First Shan Tuyet tea festival set for September A festival dedicated to Shan Tuyet (Snow Shan), a specialty tea from Vietnam’s northern mountainous region, is scheduled for September in Yen Bai province’s Van Chan district.