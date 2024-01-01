Travel Mekong Delta draws visitors to classic destinations The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, one of the country's seven key tourism regions, has identified 53 classic destinations designated by the Mekong Delta Tourism Association.

Destinations Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago: World Cultural Heritage Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern Province of Quang Ninh and neighbouring Hai Phong City is the first Vietnamese inter-provincial site listed by the UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage. UNESCO’s recognition has enhanced the value of this vast, majestic, and beautiful area.

Travel Vietnam- an ideal destination for digital nomads Convenient tourist visa, abundant attractions, low cost of living, and a friendly atmosphere are among the reasons that help Vietnam become an ideal destination for digital nomads, according to Travel Off Path.

Travel Vietnam - favourite destination of Korean tourists in 2023 In the first 11 months of 2023, more than 7.3 million tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited Vietnam, an increase of 220% compared to the same period last year, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.