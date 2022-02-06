At Sa Pa Jade Hill Resort & Spa (Photo: agoda.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Bookings for hotel rooms during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival have surged since early January, especially in four and five-star resorts.

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, most holidaymakers wait until later to decide where to spend the Tet holiday, resulting in higher demand in the days just before Tet compared to the same period last year.

Vice Chairman of the Sa Pa Tourism Association in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai Tran Thanh Thuy said almost all hi-end resorts in Sa Pa have over 90 percent of their rooms booked from the second day of the first lunar month. Hotels in the downtown have also been fully booked.

He attributed the high rate of hotel occupancy to the closure of many hotels last year, resulting in a shortage of supply. Compared to normal days, service prices in hi-end resorts will rise by 30-40 percent together with incentives such as free tickets for children and credit accumulation for dining and beverages.



In Hoa Binh, Avana Retreat resort is fully occupied on the third and fourth day of the first lunar month and all premium rooms have been booked on the remaining days of the Tet holiday. Occupancy rate reaches more than than 70 percent in Serena Resort Kim Boi.

The situation is similar in Alba Wellness by Fusion in Hue, and five-star resorts in Ha Long (Quang Ninh), and Thanh Hoa like Vinpearl or FLC.

At Da Lat Wonder Resort (Photo: 2trip.vn)

The southern market is also vibrant with many rooms in luxury resorts fully booked during Tet. Prices also increase by about 10 percent compared to normal days.

CEO of WE Travel agency Nguyen Duc Viet said tourists are paying attention to traditional destinations such as Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hoi An and Ha Long. Moreover, luxury cruise is also a favoured choice on the occasion.

He said the number of tourists will surge this year as many have been accustomed to living with the pandemic and vaccination rate is high./.

