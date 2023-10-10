Travel 2023 goal of 12-13 million visitors feasible: official Vietnam's tourism industry could achieve its goal of welcoming 12-13 million visitors by the end of this year, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Pham Van Thuy told a regular press conference of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on October 9.

Travel Da Nang works to attract more visitors from potential markets The central city of Da Nang is stepping up tourism promotion in India and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to attract more visitors from these potential markets and diversify sources of international travellers.

Videos Smart tourism ecosystem being developed Smart tourism has witnessed significant development since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the broad application of technologies and the internet opening up more options for tourists to find the best possible experience.

Travel Thriving tourism fuels growth in northern mountainous region Thriving tourism has contributed to the preservation of indigenous cultures and created an impetus for growth and economic restructuring in the northern mountainous region.