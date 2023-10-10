Holidaymakers keen on sustainable tourism after pandemic: workshop
Tourists go kayaking on Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Both Vietnamese and foreign tourists are keen on sustainable tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a workshop held by the Institute for Tourism Development Research under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on October 10.
According to a research study released by the institute, the pandemic has changed travel habits. It cited a survey by online travel agency Booking.com, which interviewed more than 29,000 respondents in 30 countries and territories, including Vietnam, showing 84% of Vietnamese respondents expressed their desire for authentic travel experiences that respect local communities.
A significant 64% of Vietnamese tourists agreed to avoid popular tourist destinations to limit overcrowding.
For international tourists, they want to travel more sustainably and responsibly, targeting rural areas and nature-based tourist sites. Most of them want to travel independently and organise their own trips with flexible schedules and lower cost. Many are also interested in leisure tourism in the sites surrounded by greenery.
With the findings, the institute suggested adding such services as wellness tourism, sports tourism, cruise tourism and community-based tourism to Vietnam’s major tourism topics of marine tourism, eco-tourism, cultural tourism and food tourism.
The participating experts proposed solutions to attract more holidaymakers like building a friendly tourism environment and ensuring safety for visitors, saying to that end, the sector needs to pay more attention to the information work to build the image of a friendly, safe and hospitable Vietnam, as well as to human resources development, especially high quality personnel./.