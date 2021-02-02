Culture - Sports Exhibition on King Gia Long underway at Hue museum An exhibition on King Gia Long, the first king of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), opened at Long An Palace of the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum on January 31.

Culture - Sports Brief nomination report on Yen Tu complex to be submitted to UNESCO A brief report nominating the inclusion of the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape in the list of those planned to have world heritage dossiers compiled will be sent to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Culture - Sports Hanoi postpones many cultural activities due to COVID-19 A number of cultural activities celebrating the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) in Hanoi have been postponed in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Culture - Sports Pandemic-hit localities asked to cancel festivals, mass gatherings The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested COVID-19-hit areas to cancel the organisation of festivals and cultural activities of mass gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic.