People attend the "Xuan que huong" ( Homeland Spring ) programme in Bangladesh. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

Participants including overseas Vietnamese people in Bangladesh and Bangladeshi friends enjoyed the Tet atmosphere with typical Vietnamese food, customs and greetings at the February 24 event.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong reviewed Vietnam's outstanding achievements last year despite global headwinds including conflicts, climate change, and economic slowdown in parts of the world.

Cuong said that foreign political activities between Vietnam and Bangladesh last year were deployed regularly and effectively. In particular, the visit to Bangladesh by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue marked an important milestone in the two countries’ relations, especially as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.



The total two-way trade turnover reached 1.05 billion USD while Bangladesh's exports to Vietnam last year reached 130 million USD, a record level to date.

President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) Rashed Khan Menon expressed his impression of Vietnam’s achievements, saying he is happy to join the overseas Vietnamese community in Bangladesh celebrating Tet.

He praised the traditional friendship between the two countries and said he believes that bilateral cooperation will reap new achievements in many fields in the coming time./.