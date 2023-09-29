Society HCM City updates OVs on regulations on residence, identity cards The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs held a conference on September 29 to disseminate legal regulations on permanent residence registration and identity cards for OVs.

Society Vietnam looks to increase labour exports to Hungary Vietnam is speeding up negotiations with Hungary in a bid to sign an agreement on sending and receiving Vietnamese labourers in the European country – an emerging market drawing great interest from labourers.

Society PM presents Mid-Autumn-Festival gifts to child patients Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 visited and presented gifts to children with disadvantaged backgrounds being treated at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29 this year.

Society Six Vietnamese universities named in THE world rankings 2024 Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024) which include nearly 1,904 universities across 108 countries and territories.