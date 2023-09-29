"Homestay programme" helps Lao students better Vietnamese language skills
"Homestay programme", which has provided Lao students with real experiences by staying with local families in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, has helped them well integrate into the host society, improving their Vietnamese language skills and supporting them during their study, heard a conference on September 29 to summary the programme in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The programme is an advanced studying model, which combines theory and practice to enhance Vietnamese language training for Lao students.
According to Nguyen Nang Dac, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association of Thai Nguyen, the programme has been piloted in the locality since 2016 at Thai Nguyen University of Pedagogy and Thai Nguyen College of Economics and Finance.
In the 2022-2023 academic year, 112 activities were carried out within the programme’s framework with the participation of more than 3,500 turns of Lao students and 2,800 Vietnamese people.
Along with helping the students enhance their Vietnamese language skills, the programme has also contributed to promoting people-to-people exchanges with Laos, helping to preserve and develop the Vietnam-Laos special relations.
Currently, Thai Nguyen is hosting nearly 1,400 Lao students who are studying in 11 local universities and colleges. By joining the homestay programme, the students can get a deeper insight into Vietnam’s traditional customs, culture and society.
On the occasion, the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association of Thai Nguyen honoured nine collectives and 22 individuals with outstanding contributions to the Vietnam-Laos people-to-people diplomacy in the 2022-2023 period./.