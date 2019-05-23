Motorbike assembling at Honda Vietnam factory in Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)

– Japanese firm Honda Vietnam will introduce 18 new motorbike and automobile models and versions in the 2020 fiscal year (from April 2019 to March 2020), according to the company’s new General Director Keisuke Tsuruzono.He said that in the 2019 fiscal year from April 2018 to March 2019, total motorbike consumption in the whole Vietnamese market was 3.37 million units, up 2.7 percent over the same time last year.Sale of Honda Vietnam reached 2.56 million units, a rise of 7.6 percent compared to the 2018 fiscal year, accounting for 76.8 percent of the market share, he said.Keisuke Tsuruzono said that the 2019 fiscal year marked a new milestone of Honda Vietnam as it officially provides sport motorbikes in the Vietnamese market. In one year, the firm introduced 17 models in different types of Naked, Super, Sport, Cruiser, Adventure and Touring to the market.Alongside, it opened additional 21 retail shops, raising the total number of its shops to 790.At the same time, Honda Vietnam also exported 153,000 motorbikes for 368 million USD, up 11.2 percent year on year. In the 2020 fiscal year, it plans to ship abroad 156,000 units.In the 2019 fiscal year, it sold 11,265 Honda City and 12,818 CR-V cars. -VNA