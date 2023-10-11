Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam on October 11 reported its increases of 24.3% and 78.5% in sales of motorbikes and automobiles, respectively, in September from the previous month.



Accordingly, the company sold 195,587 motorbikes and 2,554 automobiles in the domestic market, and exported 16,223 motorbikes to foreign markets.



The motorbike and auto markets are expected to see strong sales growth in the fourth quarter because it is the peak shopping season of the year./.