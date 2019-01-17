Illustrative image (Source: CNN)

- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China has exempted Vietnamese diplomatic and official passport holders from visa requirements in the territory for 14 days.According to Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Tran Thanh Huan, the decision, which takes effect from January 17, is consistent with the fruitful development of relations between Vietnam and Hong Kong, particularly in migration issues.It not only facilitates Vietnamese officials when working in Hong Kong, but also contributes to strengthening exchanges between the two sides.It is hoped that in the future, the Hong Kong administration will consider making it easier for Vietnamese people, especially workers and students, to receive visas, Huan said.Hong Kong has long used strict mechanisms in visa procedures for Vietnamese passport holders.However, in recent years, in the context of the development of economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, the territory is easing these mechanisms.-VNA