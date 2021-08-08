Health Ho Chi Minh City’s private hospitals join hands to treat COVID-19 patients Ho Chi Minh City leaders have called upon private hospitals to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. The appeal has received a warm response from private hospital around the city.

Health Fully vaccinated people from outbreak regions only have to self-quarantine at home for 7 days People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been declared recovered coming from outbreak regions will not have to undergo concentrated quarantine, according to the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Health to local authorities.

Health HBA proposes setting up field hospitals in industrial parks The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has asked for approval from the city’s authorities and the Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention and Control to set up field hospitals to treat workers in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Health Three intensive care centres open in HCM City Three intensive care units for COVID-19 patients (ICUs) with doctors and medical personnel coming from three central-level hospitals across the country opened on August 7 in Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot.