Heat wave has hit northern localities in the past days. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has sent a warning to provincial and city-level health departments, hospitals and health centres about the need to strengthen the monitoring of weather forecasts from the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecast Centre and the implementation of medical examinations for people.The official message was sent on July 3 by the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the MoH, in response to the increasing needs for medical examination and treatment of harmful effects during the on-going heat wave in the north.The move came as an increasing number of patients have been hospitalised nationwide in recent days due to hot weather.The Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital in central Nghe An province recorded almost 1,800 children coming for medical checks-up and treatment on July 2 and 3. Most of the cases were diagnosed to suffer from pneumonia, bronchitis, diarrhea and scarlet fever.Director of Hanoi’s Dong Da General Hospital Le Hung said the hospital received an average of 700-800 patients for checks-up and treatment each day during the past week, 200 higher than the figure in normal days. Elderly patients accounted for 70 percent of the total, he added.The message specified that at medical examination centres, hospitals must maintain clear guidelines on the examination process and uphold strict quality criteria.Hospitals must have sufficient seats and additional fans to ensure ventilation and cooling for patients awaiting medical examinations.Hospitals also must provide air-conditioners (if available); free drinking water to patients; medical examination desks and improve the process of medical examination and reception to minimize patients’ waiting time.At hospitals’ treatment departments, depending on the specific financial conditions, the hospitals will install electric fans or air conditioners to ensure patients stay in cool conditions and provide free drinking water for patients.Hospitals must minimise patient bed-sharing and isolate and control infections to prevent cross-contamination of infectious diseases in hospitals.The hospitals must be able to supply enough emergency medicine, beds and emergency medical facilities to handle urgent cases caused by the unusual heat wave such as heart disease, brain and stroke.Hospitals will actively receive patients and treat summer diseases such as dengue fever, foot and mouth disease, meningococcal meningitis and dangerous infectious diseases.The official letter also stated that in the course of implementation, if any special situation happens, hospitals should report to the Ministry of Health for timely handling.According to forecasts of the National Hydrological Forecast Centre, this summer, the average temperature in the country has tended to be higher than the average temperature in recent years.-VNA