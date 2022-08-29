Business Ha Nam targets more investments in hi-tech industry Industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Ha Nam has attracted nearly 61.7 million USD in 10 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and 3.9 trillion VND (over 166.5 million USD) in 21 domestic ones so far this year.

Business HCM City seeks additional 5 billion USD worth of public investment Ho Chi Minh City is seeking approval for an additional 120 trillion VND (5.13 billion USD) of public investment from the central government and the disbursement of previously approved public investment in order to speed up the progress of major public projects, said a municipal official.

Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.58% in January-August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month, 3.6% against December 2021, and 2.89% year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.