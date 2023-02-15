Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (right) on February 15 receives Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 15 called on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) to actively join green transformation and green projects in Vietnam, when receiving Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.

Appreciating HSBC's pioneering strategy in implementing a fair energy transition, the Deputy PM expressed his desire that the bank will become a "credit filter" and actively participate in projects of green industrial parks, zero-emission factories, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in transportation, construction, industrial production as well as afforestation projects, or renewable energy projects.

Ha said that Vietnam always pays attention to HSBC's pioneering policies in digitalisation and green transformation, adding that the Government of Vietnam and the International Partners Group (IPG) have officially adopted the Political Declaration on the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The IPG will mobilise an initial funding of at least 15.5 billion USD in the next three to five years from governments to attract investment in the just energy transition sector, Ha said, adding that the HSBC can participate in the arrangement of capital structure and ensure the effectiveness of these projects.

For his part, the HSBC official said that for 2023, the bank plans activities to realise the goals set out in the roadmap to reach net-zero carbon emission, digital transformation, and green transformation.

He also said the HSBC would like to share experiences with Vietnam, particularly in greenhouse gases emission reduction as it has been supporting many enterprises in countries in that field./.