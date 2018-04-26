A kaleidoscope of art and cultural activities featuring traditional and royal values will be highlighted at the Hue Festival 2018. (Photo: VTV)

– A kaleidoscope of art and cultural activities featuring traditional and royal values will be nudged closer to domestic and international visitors to the Hue Festival 2018, which is scheduled in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from April 27 to May 2.Themed “Cultural heritage with integration and development- Hue one destination, five world heritages”, the Hue Festival 2018 will draw the participation of 1,296 artists of both domestic and international art troupes from France, the Republic of Korea, the UK, Mongolia, Japan, Thailand, Russia, Belgium and China.An array of activities will be held during the festival, including a Buddhism cultural programme, Nam Giao offering ritual, Hue Royal Essences art programme, Huong River’s resonance programme, a national festival of “Hat Van” or “Chau Van” (a traditional art form that combines singing and dancing), a music show featuring songs of late musician Trinh Cong Son, a scientific festival, an international trade fair, a cuisine fair and a poem festivalComing to Hue city, which was the imperial capital of Vietnam for hundreds of years, these days, visitors will have an opportunity to study and experience standout values of its five UNESCO-recognised heritages, namely the Hue ancient citadel relic complex – a World Cultural Heritage site; Nha Nhac (Hue royal court music)- an intangible cultural heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s wood blocks – a documentary heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s Chau ban (royal administrative documents) – part of the Asia-Pacific Register of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme; and literature on Hue royal architecture - a documentary heritage.According to Nguyen Dung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising board, the biennial cultural event has affirmed its prestige and brand in the world’s professional festival community.This year, the festival is organised in association with numerous cultural events such as 25 years since the Hue ancient citadel relic complex recognised by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage and 15th anniversary of the Hue royal court music recognised by the UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, he added.-VNA