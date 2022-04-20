Culture - Sports Film screenings to be held to celebrate major holidays The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a decision on the organisation of film screenings to celebrate Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), Labour Day (May 1), Dien Bien Phu Victory Day (May 7), and late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: 80 athletes to compete in tennis events A total of 80 athletes from various countries are to compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s tennis events, which will take place in the northern province of Bac Ninh from May 12 to 22, according to the organising committee.