Hue’s immense Chuon Lagoon

Chuon Lagoon is located in the northeast reaches of Phu An commune in Phu Vang district, approximately 12 km from the downtown area of Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue province. It is a spacious brackish-water lagoon, spanning over 100 hectares, and is part of the Tam Giang Lagoon system, which is known as the largest brackish water lagoon in Southeast Asia.