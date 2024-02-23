Business Ministry of Industry and Trade deploys Hydrogen Energy Strategy The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a conference in Hanoi on February 22 to deploy Vietnam's hydrogen energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision until 2050.

Business VinFast reports Q4 and total 2023 revenue growth Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast on February 22 announced its Q4 revenue of 437 million USD, up 26% from the previous quarter and 133% year-on-year. This growth was driven by both higher sales volumes and an improved product mix.

Videos VietJet Air to purchase 20 wide-body A330-900 planes ​ Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.

Videos Vietnam becomes Singapore’s 10 largest trading partner Vietnam became the 10th largest trading partner of Singapore in January, with two-way trade turnover reaching 2.16 billion USD, up more than 18% over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in the island nation.