Hundreds more Vietnamese citizens flown home from abroad
Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens from 24 European and African countries were brought home on August 2, with their flight landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens from 24 European and African countries were brought home on August 2, with their flight landing at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese and French authorities, and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with illness, students without accommodation, stranded tourists, and labourers with expired contracts and visas.
Right after landing at the airport, all the passengers were given health check-ups and then sent to quarantine areas in accordance with current regulations.
Also on August 2, more than 230 Vietnamese citizens in Thailand were brought home on a flight organised by Vietnamese and Thai authorities and budget carrier Vietjet Air.
More flights are expected to be launched in the time ahead to repatriate overseas Vietnamese citizens in accordance with their wish, the pandemic situation and quarantine capacity at home./.