Society Businesses support Da Nang combat COVID-19 The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the central city of Da Nang on July 31 received donations from domestic enterprises in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Society Traffic accidents down in seven months There were 1,206 traffic accidents nationwide in July, killing 549 and injuring 911 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Defendants involved in security disturbance case in HCM City sentenced The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City handed prison terms to defendants involved in the case of “disturbing security” during a trial on July 31.