Health Vietnamese blood donors save life of UK patient Three Vietnamese donors with a rare blood type have helped save the life of a 64-year-old British man with immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

Health RoK wants to invest in Hue Central Hospital's second establishment A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) on March 25 paid a working visit to the Hue Central Hospital's second establishment in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to discuss investment cooperation opportunities and projects between the two sides.

Health Vietnam joins global effort to end tuberculosis Ending tuberculosis (TB) in Vietnam means reducing the risk of death for over 13,000 people annually. It also means alleviating the worries of hundreds of thousands of families who have loved ones that are affected by the disease.