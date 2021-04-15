World Singapore calls for India’s reassessment of regional trade pacts Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has said that he hopes India will “reassess” its stand on regional trading agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that it withdrew from, “The Hindu” of India reported in April 14.

World UK’s newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development strides Vietnam is now increasingly emerging as a regional middle power, especially in the global supply chain and development of 5G technology, according to an article published by the UK’s website strifeblog.org on April 13.

World Thai tourism hit hard by third wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s latest wave of COVID-19 since late March would affect people’s travel plans during the traditional New Year (Songkran) festival, and cost the local tourism industry around 10 billion THB in revenue in the second quarter of 2021, the Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) said on April 13.

World China seeks to promote Lancang-Mekong Cooperation China will work with Mekong countries to continue to promote the development of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) towards creating a new model of regional cooperation, and building a new highland of development and prosperity, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying on April 13 by Xinhua News Agency.