Hundreds of vehicles attempt to enter Cambodia’s Phnom Penh despite lockdown
Despite the widely publicised lockdown now in effect in Phnom Penh and Takhmao city of Cambodia, hundreds of cars and motorbikes are attempting to cross the closed Chroy Changva Bridge – also known as the Cambodian-Japanese Friendship Bridge – on April 15 morning.
Hundreds of cars and motos attempt to cross closed Chroy Changva Bridge. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
Many people have tried to cross the bridge, claiming to have reasons that allow them to travel during the lockdown.
Police and authorities are currently attempting to process traffic and verify their claims.
Phnom Penh has been placed under a lockdown for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the country at the end of last year. During the two-week period, non-essential travel will also be restricted.
According to an official announcement of the Cambodian government, the lockdown, starting from April 15, aims to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.
In Takeo province that borders Vietnam’s An Giang province, anyone who violates relevant regulations will be fined from 1-2 million riel (250-500 USD).
Meanwhile, residents in Svay Rieng province bordering Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province have been forced to wear face masks and put under social distancing following the detection of new community cases in the locality.
The Cambodian Ministry of Health announced that the country recorded 177 new COVID-19 infections and a fatality on April 14.
The country has to date logged 4,874 COVID-19 cases in total, including 36 deaths.
Meanwhile, seven districts in Kelantan, Malaysia will be placed under the movement control order (MCO) beginning April 16 after the number of COVID-19 cases in the state saw a spike.
Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the districts include Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah.
The MCO will come into force on April 16 until April 29, per the advice of the Malaysian Health Ministry following its risk assessment, he said in a statement.
The ministry confirmed an increase of approximately 30.5 percent in infections in the past 14 days, from 756 to 1,088 cases per day, with all seven districts classified as red zones.
Ismail added that nine new clusters have also been reported in the past fortnight, with a high infectivity rate.
Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,889 from 1,767 reported on April 13 — the highest number of new infections recorded since March 6./.