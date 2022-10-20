Society Project promotes financial inclusion for ethnic minority women A project titled "Reach to Excel: Promoting Financial Inclusion for Ethnic Minority Women" has supported the development of more than 500 self-managed village credit savings groups (VSLA) with more than 11,000 women participating in savings and small-scale lending.

Society Lac Hong University’s training programmes win AUN-QA accreditation Six education programmes of Lac Hong University in the southern province of Dong Nai have been certified as meeting quality accreditation and recognition standards by the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA).

Society Hanoi to set up 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering city In a bid to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution in Hanoi, around 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering the city’s inner areas could be set up over the next three years.