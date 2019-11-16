Hungarian cultural week kicks off in Can Tho
A performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – A Hungarian Cultural Week kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with an opening ceremony on November 15.
The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Hungary and the municipal People’s Committee.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien underlined that the event is designed to strengthen the Vietnam-Hungary relations, and to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties (February 3, 1950-2020).
A series of activities will be arranged within the framework of the cultural week, including a cuisine festival, an exhibition on the European country’s contemporary arts, a movie screening and street parade.
The four-day event is hoped to offer chances to cooperate in economy, education, health care and culture between Hungary and Vietnam in general and Can Tho in particular.
In recent years, Hungary has provided official development assistance for the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project, meeting the health care needs of people in the Mekong Delta.
Besides, more than 500 Can Tho students are studying in Hungary, with many of them receiving scholarships from the Hungarian government.
Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba said the European nation always highly values cooperation with Vietnam. The two countries lifted bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive partnership in 2018./.
