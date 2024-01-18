PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Hungarian Minister of Justice Tuzson Bence (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary Zsigmond Barna Pál has highlighted the historical significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming visit to Hungary, saying that it is the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries for the past 7 years.

In an interview granted to the press during his working trip to Vietnam from January 14-16, Barna Pál said Hungary wishes to advance cooperation with Vietnam across various areas, ranging from politics, culture to economy.

Educational ties, founded decades ago, are flourishing, with the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme playing a pivotal role, through which Hungary provides 200 scholarships annually for Vietnamese students.

Expressing delight at the overwhelming response to the programme from Vietnamese students with over 400 scholarship applications submitted each year, more than doubling the allocated quota, he welcomed Vietnamese ambitious students, envisioning them as a bridge between the two nations, contributing to further strengthening their close-knit ties.

Furthermore, Hungary successfully rolled out two credit support projects for a water treatment plant in the central province of Quang Binh and a population registration system in the northern port city of Hai Phong, he said, noting that so far, local people continue to benefit from those projects.

Under a cooperation framework between the Office of the Prosecutor General of Hungary and the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice, Hungary also offers a 10-month postgraduate training programme at Pázmány Péter Catholic University, specifically designed for Vietnamese judicial experts.

He said during the Vietnam visits by the Minister of Justice, the Chief Prosecutor and the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, both countries committed to maintaining regular exchanges of delegations and continued favourable conditions for positive dialogues in this field in the future.

Hungary looks forward to more high-level visits as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2025, he said.

Asked about the role of the Vietnamese community in Hungary with about 10,000 people, Barna Pál said they mostly reside and work in Budapest, turning Hungary's capital into a vibrant and culturally diverse place. Many of them work in the fields of commerce and food service. The Vietnamese are highly admired for their proficiency in the Hungarian language, with some gaining fame in Hungary's music industry.



He revealed that they also manage a number of well-known family restaurants in the city, which not only serve as the gathering places of the Vietnamese community but also gain popularity among locals.



Looking ahead, Barna Pál thought bilateral ties could be further developed based on existing cooperation and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



He noted the obvious potential for collaboration in education, parliamentary affairs, finance, and justice, adding that opportunities in research, science, and academia can be maximised through expert exchange programmes or joint training courses.



Economic and trade relations have good prospects to deepen, especially concerning Hungary's agricultural products, he added.

As discussions on cooperation in culture and sports are underway, he welcomed Vietnam's interest in strengthening joint work across diverse fields./.