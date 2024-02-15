Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Society Tan Son Nhat airport serves record number of passengers during Tet holiday The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 148,000 passengers on February 14, the highest level since the beginning of the Tet peak season 2024.

Society Vietnamese community in Thailand enjoys Tet festival Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese in Thailand gathered in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 13, the fourth day of the first lunar month, to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the most important of Vietnamese in a year.

Society Hanoi serves 653,000 visitors during Tet The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from February 8-14, up 21.6% year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2% over the same time last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.