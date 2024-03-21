Politics Greetings to Lao People’s Revolutionary Party The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the LPRP’s 69th founding anniversary (March 22, 1955-2024).

Politics Party leader’s demand for putting Fatherland above all receives public support The request for putting interests of the nation, the Party, and the people first and above all in Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech on some issues needing special attention in the personnel preparation for the 14th National Party Congress has attracted widespread support from officials, Party members, and people of all social strata.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian scholars discuss 40-year renewal in Vietnam The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a roundtable themed “Vietnam: 40 years of Doi Moi and 2045 vision” in Hanoi on March 21 to serve the building of a report summarising the implementation of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) scheme in Vietnam so far.